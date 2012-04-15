LONDON, April 15 "Matilda the Musical", based on
the Roald Dahl children's story about a precocious child with
psychokinetic powers, won a record seven Olivier Awards on
Sunday, beating the previous best of six on British theatre's
biggest night.
The Royal Shakespeare Company production, which transferred
to the Cambridge Theatre in London's West End theatre district,
was created by Dennis Kelly and Australian musician-comedian Tim
Minchin.
Among the prizes it picked up at a red carpet ceremony held
at the Royal Opera House was best actress in a musical which
went to the four girls who shared the title role.
Cleo Demetriou, Kerry Ingram, Sophia Kiely and Eleanor
Worthington Cox, aged between 10 and 12 years old, were the
youngest ever recipients of an Olivier Award, according to
organisers.
But the shared honour did have a precedent -- the boys who
played Billy Elliot in the ballet musical took the best actor in
a musical prize in 2006.
Matilda's other honours on the night were actor in a musical
(for Bertie Carvel), new musical, director (Matthew Warchus),
theatre choreographer (Peter Darling), set design (Rob Howell)
and sound design (Simon Baker).
It was nominated 10 times, the maximum number of categories
possible.
At the ceremony, Brian May joined the cast of Queen musical
"We Will Rock You" for a rendition of "Bohemian Rhapsody", while
there was music and dance to celebrate special awards for
lyricist Tim Rice and outgoing Royal Ballet director Monica
Mason.
Among the other awards were best new play for
"Collaborators", in which Soviet dictator Josef Stalin
commissions a play from writer Mikhail Bulgakov, and best
revival for "Anna Christie".
The play featured movie actor Jude Law, but it was his
co-star Ruth Wilson who picked up her second Olivier Award with
a best actress honour.
Best actor was shared by Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee
Miller for "Frankenstein".
The English National Opera triumphed with best new opera
production for "Castor and Pollux" as well as outstanding
achievement in opera in recognition of "the breadth and
diversity of its artistic programme".
Edward Watson scooped the outstanding achievement in dance
award for his performance in "The Metamorphosis" at the Royal
Opera House and best new dance production went to the
Bangladesh-inspired "Desh" at Sadler's Wells.
The BBC Radio 2 Olivier Audience Award went to "Les
Miserables", which has been seen by more than 60 million people
in 42 countries.
The Olivier Awards were sponsored by MasterCard.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, Editing by Jill Serjeant)