Nov 17 Olvi Oyj :

* Will initiate reorganisation of its operations in Finland

* Statutory co-operation negotiations between employer's and employees' representatives will be initiated

* Scope of negotiations includes entire personnel in Finland

* Negotiations may lead to reductions of a maximum of 35 people