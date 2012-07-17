(Adds reaction, details)
By Neil Maidment and Kate Holton
LONDON, July 17 The chief executive of G4S
admitted that his management of the London Olympics
staffing scandal had embarrassed the British government and left
the world's biggest security group's reputation in tatters as he
fought to save his job on Tuesday.
G4S has been at the centre of a political firestorm that has
wiped $1.1 billion off its market value since it announced that
it could not provide the promised 10,400 security guards only
two weeks before the Games.
Shares in the group closed down 5.7 per cent after Chief
Executive Nick Buckles appeared before a parliamentary
committee, struggling to answer several questions and saying he
wished he had never taken on the Olympics contract.
At one point, when asked whether his staff would be able to
speak fluent English, he responded that he did not know what
fluent English was.
After being assured that he was speaking English himself,
Buckles went on to say that the group still expected to take its
57 million pound ($89 million) management fee from the Games.
G4S has said that it could lose up to 50 million pounds on
the Olympics security contract, worth 284 million pounds.
The embarrassing staffing admission has ignited a wider row
over the British government's decision to outsource key work to
the private sector and left ministers from the Prime Minister
down trying to explain how the failure was allowed to develop.
"Many would take the view that the reputation of the company
is in tatters," Buckles was told by one member of the Home
Affairs Select Committee after being summoned at short notice to
explain the debacle.
"I think, at the moment, I would have to agree with you,"
Buckles said, looking uncomfortable and sitting ramrod straight
before lawmakers in the ornate wood-panelled room.
"We have had a fantastic track record of service delivery
over many years in many countries, but clearly this is not a
good position to be in," he added.
The debacle has overshadowed the build-up to the Games only
10 days before the world's biggest sporting event begins,
reviving memories of previous embarrassments for the company,
such as a string of prisoner escapes and riots.
Last year the group left inmates locked up for almost 24
hours at a British jail after losing the keys to cells. In
another incident, guards tagged a man's false leg, allowing him
to remove it and break a court-imposed curfew.
"Certainly my view, and the view of the board, is I'm the
best person at the moment to take this through," Buckles
insisted.
ACUTE EMBARRASSMENT
To fill the gap left by G4S, the government has called up an
additional 3,500 soldiers, many of whom had just returned from
lengthy deployments in Afghanistan.
On Monday it emerged that, as well as extra troops, police
officers were being deployed earlier than planned to cover for
some G4S staff who had failed to show up for work.
The row is a blow for Buckles, who worked his way up through
G4S over 27 years with a no-nonsense management style.
"Clearly we regret signing the contract, but now we have to
get on and deliver it," he said after being asked to answer
questions more directly.
Only 11 days ago, the managing director of G4S Global
Events, Ian Horseman Sewell, told Reuters that the company was
so confident about the Olympics that it believed it could stage
another similar-sized event at the same time if needed -- a line
that was repeated numerous times at the committee hearing.
In a blow to the group's future earnings, Buckles indicated
that the group would now not bid for work at either the soccer
World Cup or the next Olympic Games, both to be held in Brazil,
a key emerging market for G4S.
Buckles said that the company would seek to compensate the
police and consider a bonus for police and troops, prompting the
chairman of the committee to ask if he was making up plans on
the spot. A further 500 troops are on standby in case needed,
Buckles said.
Espirito Santo analyst David Brockton believes that G4S will
come out relatively unscathed in the longer term, though Buckles
could pay the price for the company's failures.
"If G4S can deliver the minimum 7,000 (venue guards) that
they expect to deliver, then today is the eye of the storm and
the vitriol will subside over time and (we) will perhaps see the
departure of Nick Buckles after the Olympics."
The company's second largest shareholder Invesco,
however, said that it thought the market had overreacted and
told Reuters that Buckles should not be forced to stand down for
failures made by local staff.
($1 = 0.6422 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Paul Sandle and Sophie Kirby; Editing
by Jane Barrett and David Goodman)