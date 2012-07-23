OLYMPICS-Thwarted machete attack clouds Paris Olympic bid
PARIS, Feb 3 The Paris bid to host the 2024 Olympics suffered an untimely setback on Friday when a French soldier wounded a man armed with a machete as he tried to enter the Louvre museum.
LONDON, July 23 Adidas sales remain on track to grow by more than 10 percent in China this year despite fears of a slowdown in the economy there, company CEO Herbert Hainer said on Monday.
Hainer, whose company is a major sponsor of the London Olympics, said European countries would be pleased to see the economic growth rates which China was still able to generate.
"I can only speak for our own business, our own business is doing very well in China," he told Reuters in an interview.
"We were growing double digits last year and we will grow double digits this year," he added.
Rival Nike said last month that future orders in China - orders scheduled for delivery from June through November - rose just 5 percent in its fiscal fourth quarter to end May, down from a 24 percent increase a year ago.
Adidas has invested 100 million pounds ($156 million) in its London sponsorship and associated marketing and believes it is catching up with Nike, the market leader in Britain.
"We have a clear target that latest by 2015, we want to be market leader (in Britain) and the gap is closing every day," Hainer said. ($1 = 0.6397 British pounds) (Reporting by Keith Weir)
BUDAPEST, Feb 3 Hungary's bid organisers for the 2024 summer Olympics in Budapest plan to engage the public in dialogue to quell a growing popular movement opposing the campaign to host the Games.
TOKYO, Feb 3 The Kasumigaseki Country Club, which will host the golf tournaments at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will hold a board meeting next week to consider ending its ban on women becoming full members, local media reported.