By Matt Falloon and Omar Oresanya
LONDON, July 18 Britain may have to call up yet
more soldiers to police the Olympic Games, the government said
on Wednesday, after a failed private sector recruitment drive
left an embarrassing hole in security and dashed London's dreams
of a spotless showcase.
The security fiasco and doubts over the ability of London's
strained transport system to handle a swarm of visitors have
overshadowed an event which the government still hopes will give
recession-hit Britain something to celebrate.
The omens did not look good as athletes from across the
world poured into London this week, some tweeting frustration
with transport delays amidst a media storm over security fears.
And, after months of rain and flood, the Games have already
earned the nickname of the Soggy Olympics in the British press.
"There are challenges and the military have stepped up to
the plate and I salute them for it," Prime Minister David
Cameron told reporters during a visit to Afghanistan. "Let's not
call it a soggy Olympics, let's call it a great Olympics."
The glitch came after security firm G4S said it could not
deliver a promised 10,400 security guards to watch over the
venues, exposing the government to accusations of poor planning.
To fill the gap, the defence ministry called up an extra
3,500 troops - many just back from serving in Afghanistan where
Cameron was on a visit on Wednesday - to take the armed forces
contribution to 17,000 personnel.
"Let's be clear, if G4S don't fulfil their contract we will
go after them for the money to make sure that they help pay for
the military personnel that have been brought in," Cameron said.
HORSES, COWS, GOATS AND CHICKENS
The latest victim of London's roads and rail network was the
Olympic opening ceremony which has been trimmed to avoid a
possible late-night stampede for trains and buses home,
officials and media reports said.
A daredevil stunt bike performance was cancelled following
rehearsals, with some reports suggesting the event was removed
over fears that security checkpoints would be unable to cope
with a rush of more than 60,000 spectators.
Due to be watched by a global television audience of a
billion people, the July 27 extravaganza will attempt to
recreate scenes from Britain's idyllic countryside and includes
a cast of 10,000 performers, 12 horses, three cows, two goats
and 10 chickens.
"We need to make sure the show comes in on time, to make
sure spectators can get home on public transport," a spokesman
for London 2012 said.
But officials at the stadium itself denied any link to
security and transport fears.
"This is like any other piece of film that you would make,"
said Jackie Brock-Doyle, director of communications for Games
organisers LOCOG.
"Things end up on the cutting room floor. Also, a huge
amount of the rehearsals have been done in the pouring rain so
it is a matter of tightening. It's not cutting big chunks.
SECURITY
Britain is keen to soothe security fears in a city where
suicide bombers killed 52 people in bombings on the public
transport system the day after London was awarded the Games, in
July 2005.
More troops could be deployed to control crowds at the Games
if G4S struggles to find a minimum requirement of 7,000 staff.
An extra 2,000 troops may be needed.
On Tuesday, G4S Chief Executive Nick Buckles suffered an
excruciating grilling by irate lawmakers, agreeing with one
during a parliamentary hearing that the failure to recruit
enough guards had left the firm's reputation "in tatters".
Hugh Robertson, the minister responsible for the Olympics,
said contingency plans were being drawn up for the extra troops,
saying the government would "not spend a penny more" for the
extra security to make up for G4S's failings.
London's network of underground routes and narrow, cluttered
roads is under strain from commuters, tourists and shoppers at
the best of times, but now it must cope with an unprecedented
burden in the coming weeks.
In a piece of positive news for organisers, Britain's
official statisticians said on Wednesday the Olympics had given
a much-needed jobs boost to the economy. They did not specify if
that increase came from the security sector.
However, the Olympics feel-good factor has yet to be felt by
many in Britain, according to an Adecco poll which showed
excitement had fallen one point to three out of 10 this week.
Some events have failed to attract expected interest. Half a
million tickets for Olympic soccer matches were withdrawn and
stadium capacities reduced this week due to a lack of demand.
The transport teething problems have also contributed to a
difficult last week before the Games.
Taxi drivers, renowned for their territorial attitude
towards the streets of London, brought traffic outside
parliament to a standstill on Tuesday in protest at their
exclusion from the Olympic traffic lanes.
Some relief for the organisers came after London bus workers
accepted an offer of an Olympic bonus, ending the threat of a
strike that could have paralysed London next week.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Abbas in Afghanistan, Avril
Ormsby, Alan Baldwin and Sven Egenter in London Writing by Matt
Falloon and Maria Golovnina; Editing by Jon Boyle)