LONDON, July 20 Fans will not be barred from
wearing branded clothing at the Olympics, organisers said on
Friday, reassuring spectators after London 2012 chairman
Sebastian Coe said they could be hit by rules to protect
sponsors.
"You probably would not be walking in with a Pepsi T-shirt
because Coca-Cola are our sponsors," Coe, chairman of the London
Organising Committee (LOCOG), told BBC Radio 4.
Challenged on how strictly laws would be interpreted, Coe
said fans would probably not be asked to remove Nike sports
shoes. Rival adidas is a sponsor of the Games, supplying
uniforms for tens of thousands of officials and volunteers.
"You probably would be able to walk through with Nike
trainers," Coe said.
London organisers later said that fans would be tackled
only if their clothing was part of a coordinated attempt to
publicise a non-sponsor - stunts known as ambush marketing.
"Any individual coming into our venues can wear any item of
clothing, branded or otherwise," a spokesman said.
"The only issue is if large groups come in together wearing
clearly visible branding/marketing," he added.
His comments were in line with guidance from law firm
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, which is providing legal servies
for the Games.
The International Olympic Committee is determined to protect
the investment of sponsors who help to finance the Games.
Coca-Cola are among 11 companies who have paid $957 million
for worldwide rights to market their products on thr back of the
Games over a four-year cycle.
Local organisers have raised around 700 million pounds
($1.10 billion) from an additional 41 sponsors for the London
Games.
($1 = 0.6366 British pounds)
