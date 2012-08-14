CONAKRY Aug 14 Athletes from Guinea and Ivory
Coast have joined several other Africans who have gone missing
following the London Olympics, officials said on Tuesday.
Three Guineans and three Ivorians disappeared, adding to a
total list of 11 Congolese and Cameroonians suspected to be
trying to make new lives in Europe.
"Three members of the delegation have not returned to the
Olympic village," Adama Doumbia, technical adviser at the
Ministry of Sports and Leisure in Ivory Coast, told Reuters.
He did not give the names of the missing members of the
delegation but said they contained two swimmers and a wrestling
coach.
An official on Guinea's Olympic Committee told Reuters on
condition of anonymity that swimmer Dede Camara, judo competitor
Facinet Keita and runner Aicha Toure had been missing since
Saturday, the day before the closing ceremony.
Games officials are already looking for a Democratic
Republic of Congo judo competitor, three other members of that
country's delegation and seven Cameroonian athletes.
The London Olympic organising committee said it had notified
British police about the missing Cameroonians but added the
athletes would not be infringing immigration laws until their
visas expired in November.