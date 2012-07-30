By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO, July 30
TORONTO, July 30 Whether it is a live video
stream of the 100-meter dash, on-demand replays of diving, or
notifications when the national team wins a medal, the mobile
app is likely to play a greater role in the 2012 London Olympic
Games.
Nearly 30 percent of 1,330 people questioned in an online
survey said they would watch the games on their smartphones, and
31 percent planned to view it on their tablets, according to
TechBargains, a California-based deal aggregation website for
electronic products, which conducted the poll.
There are no shortage of apps available.
NBC Olympics Live Extra, which is available for iOS and
select Android devices, will stream live video of the events and
award ceremonies as well as provide access to replays taken from
a variety of camera angles.
"It's the app that allows you to take the games with you,"
said Chris McCloskey, vice president of communications for NBC
Sports Group, adding that the app provides more than 3,500 hours
of video coverage for all sports and medals.
NBC Olympics, a second app from the network, has more
information, including medal counts, news and athlete
biographies.
The app also features the Prime Time Companion, which syncs
with NBC's primetime broadcast and allows users to access
additional trivia, polls, slideshows and videos on what is
currently being aired.
"If you're watching something on Michael Phelps or Ryan
Lochte, it may have a popup that tells you to read their bios,
offers you a slideshow of Ryan Lochte, or a video of Michael
Phelps from Beijing," said McCloskey.
Both apps are free, but NBC Olympics Live Extra requires a
subscription with a cable, satellite provider or telephone
company. Without a subscription, the app provides four hours of
streaming. It is only available in the United States.
People looking to stream the event in Britain can download
BBC Olympics for Android, iOS and Blackberry, while viewers in
Canada can download CTV Olympics for Android, iOS, BlackBerry
and Windows Phone.
London 2012 Results is one of several official apps from the
International Olympic Committee. It provides event results,
schedules, medal counts and information on athletes and venues.
The app is available worldwide for Android, iOS, Windows Phone
and Blackberry devices.
National teams have also released their own apps.
2012 Team USA Road to London lets fans send messages to U.S.
athletes via Facebook or Twitter, and provides the latest
updates on the team. The Australian team has an app called
Australian Olympic Team London 2012.
When a major event happens at the games, the Canadian
Olympic Committee plans to release updates through its app,
Canada Cheers 2012.
"This year's games are supposed to be the most social games
ever," said Dimitri Soudas, executive director of communications
for the Canadian Olympic Committee. "We've really turned up the
heat on being more interactive and engaging and providing more
information to our fans."
For strictly medal counts, Medals 2012, released by eGames
Consulting, provides push notifications when the user's national
team wins.
The London 2012 Olympic Games began on Friday and run until
Aug. 12.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Lisa Von Ahn)