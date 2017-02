LONDON Aug 3 Oh Jin-hyek won South Korea's first men's Olympic individual archery gold medal on Friday after beating Takaharu Furukawa of Japan in the final at Lord's cricket ground.

Oh's win brought to an end South Korea's long wait for the individual title. The South Koreans have had the upper hand in the team competition, winning four of a possible seven, but the individual title had always eluded them.

(Editing by Mark Meadows)