LONDON Aug 3 South Korea's Oh Jin-hyek sat back
in his chair, looked at the Olympic archery gold medal around
his neck, then took a long, slow swig from a chilled bottle of
Coke - the "Soft Drink Pig" had never been happier.
The chunky Korean, saddled with the unflattering nickname
due to his fondness for fizzy drinks, upstaged his younger team
mates at Lord's cricket ground on Friday to end his country's
long wait for the men's individual gold.
In his first Olympics, Oh also won bronze in the team event.
However, he does not have bragging rights over his
girlfriend. Ki Bo-bae won the individual gold medal 24 hours
earlier, and her team gold trumps his team bronze.
Oh had battled to force his way onto the mighty Korean
archery team for a decade, trying out for every Olympic squad
since the 2000 Sydney Games.
He made sure he savoured every moment of his time in London.
"When I was younger I imagined being a gold medallist at the
Olympics," the 30-year-old told reporters. "But as time went by,
my results weren't good enough to make it to the Olympics.
"It was a long way to reach this moment. I wanted to have no
regrets. I shot every arrow as if it were my last."
Standing proud on the podium, hand over his heart and
Korean anthem in his ears, Oh was surprised the emotion of the
moment did not get to him.
"I expected to cry but now I am just overawed by all the
attention that the media is giving me," he said.
"I knew I could do it but I wasn't completely sure. I felt
like I was flying out there. It's strange - I don't feel like
crying at this moment."
WHO SHOOTS BEST WINS
South Korea still stands head and shoulders above the rest
of the world, but other countries are catching up - partly
because they are hiring Korean coaches.
World archery's decision to go with a set-based format
instead of an overall score system in the head-to-head knockout
rounds has also chipped away at the Koreans' dominance.
But Oh said the Korean team would never become complacent
and would continue to practice with both formats in the future
to see off all challengers.
"Whether it's the overall score or the set score, at the end
of the day the archer who shoots best wins."
Korea head coach Jang Young-sool could hardly stop smiling.
After Oh, Im Dong-hyun and Kim Bub-min had broke the team 72
arrow world record in the ranking round on the first day of the
Games, most thought the others would be playing for silver.
Few expected the United States to bring South Korea's run of
three consecutive team titles to an end.
Jang said that semi-final defeat had made it even more
important to win the individual gold medal for the first time.
"There was a high expectation for the gold as they missed
out in the men's team event," he added.
"This is the first individual men's gold - we are very
pleased. This is a turning point in Korea's archery."
Oh said he was looking forward to celebrating with his team
mates, and tempered reports he and Ki were preparing to marry.
"It's true that we have a very good relationship but we
don't any specific plans to get married," he added.
"But when we return to Korea I sincerely hope our
relationship continues and if we can get married, why not?"
Two Korean archers tying the knot would not be a first -
gold medal winners Park Sung-hyun and Park Kyung-mo announced
their engagement at the end of the Beijing Olympics.
