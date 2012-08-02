Aug 2 Mexico coach Song I-woo promised his
duelling archery duo Aida Roman and Mariana Avitia that he would
be behind them both in their semi-final clash at the London
Olympics on Thursday.
Unfortunately for Avitia, he could not keep that promise.
Song initially took up the coach's position behind Roman for
the first set, where he could sight his charge's shots at the
target and help her make adjustments to the wind gusting around
Lord's cricket ground.
After Roman won the first set, Song moved across to take up
position behind Avitia, intending to give her the same
advantage.
However, he was stopped dead in his tracks by the referee
and informed this was not allowed, leaving Avitia to fend for
herself. Roman cruised to an easy victory over her team mate to
reach the women's individual final.
South Korean Song said Avitia would have had every reason to
feel hard done by.
"In the semi-final I thought I would be able to switch
between the players, but after the first set when I tried to
move over the referee said I couldn't," Song told Reuters.
"I feel sorry for Avitia, but she understands and she's ok
with it.
"I'm very proud of both them," added Song, who has lifted
Mexico's world ranking to fifth.
Roman went on to take the silver medal after losing to South
Korean Ki Bo Bae in the final, while Avitia beat American
Khatuna Lorig for the bronze medal.
The podium places represented Mexico's first-ever archery
medals at the Olympics.
Avitia said her coach had told them not to be nervous and
that he was with them in the semi-final.
"He told us to remain calm and look upon it as a semi-final
between friends," she told a news conference. "Above all, he
said we should enjoy it. That he would be behind both of us no
matter what."
Roman said the silver and bronze medals were more satisfying
because they had underperformed in the team event, where they
lost in the quarter-finals to Japan.
"Yesterday for some reason I woke up in the night and got
nervous. I said to myself: 'You did ok in the team event but you
can do better', then I fell back to sleep," she said
The London Olympics archery competition concludes on Friday
with the men's individual competition.
(Editing by William James)