Aug 2 Mexico coach Song I-woo promised his duelling archery duo Aida Roman and Mariana Avitia that he would be behind them both in their semi-final clash at the London Olympics on Thursday.

Unfortunately for Avitia, he could not keep that promise.

Song initially took up the coach's position behind Roman for the first set, where he could sight his charge's shots at the target and help her make adjustments to the wind gusting around Lord's cricket ground.

After Roman won the first set, Song moved across to take up position behind Avitia, intending to give her the same advantage.

However, he was stopped dead in his tracks by the referee and informed this was not allowed, leaving Avitia to fend for herself. Roman cruised to an easy victory over her team mate to reach the women's individual final.

South Korean Song said Avitia would have had every reason to feel hard done by.

"In the semi-final I thought I would be able to switch between the players, but after the first set when I tried to move over the referee said I couldn't," Song told Reuters.

"I feel sorry for Avitia, but she understands and she's ok with it.

"I'm very proud of both them," added Song, who has lifted Mexico's world ranking to fifth.

Roman went on to take the silver medal after losing to South Korean Ki Bo Bae in the final, while Avitia beat American Khatuna Lorig for the bronze medal.

The podium places represented Mexico's first-ever archery medals at the Olympics.

Avitia said her coach had told them not to be nervous and that he was with them in the semi-final.

"He told us to remain calm and look upon it as a semi-final between friends," she told a news conference. "Above all, he said we should enjoy it. That he would be behind both of us no matter what."

Roman said the silver and bronze medals were more satisfying because they had underperformed in the team event, where they lost in the quarter-finals to Japan.

"Yesterday for some reason I woke up in the night and got nervous. I said to myself: 'You did ok in the team event but you can do better', then I fell back to sleep," she said

The London Olympics archery competition concludes on Friday with the men's individual competition. (Editing by William James)