By Peter Rutherford
| LONDON, July 24
LONDON, July 24 It may lack the romance of
William Tell's famed apple shot, but shooting an arrow clean
through the hole in a donut 70 metres away could be the start of
brilliant bowman Brady Ellison's legend.
The American cut his archery teeth on the compound bow
hunting elk and boar with his father in Arizona and only took up
the Olympic-style recurve in 2005. But he has wasted no time in
making his mark with the weapon.
Blossoming under the tutelage of acclaimed South Korean
coach Lee Ki-sik, Ellison has risen to number one in the world.
In a groundbreaking 2011 he became the first archer to win three
consecutive World Cup events.
The 23-year-old, who lost in the second round in Beijing
four years ago, is now favourite to win the individual gold
medal at the London Games and establish himself beyond any doubt
as the world's best.
"In Beijing I was a baby on the team, I'd only been shooting
recurve for a couple of years," he told reporters at a news
conference on Tuesday. "Technically I felt like I was pretty
good going in but I didn't have the experience I needed."
The Beijing disappointment proved to be a turning point as
Ellison dedicated himself to training like never before and took
part in as many tournaments as possible.
"Coach Lee and I decided that over the next four years I
would go to anything and everything I could, to get all the
international experience I could to get ready for here.
"Coming into London it's a lot more business-like, I'm
coming in here to perform at my best and hopefully come home
with a couple of medals. In Beijing I was just going to compete
... whereas I've come here to win."
Lee said Ellison's early exit in Beijing may have helped him
in the long run.
"I think Brady is on his best time because he was so good
for a while and then came the hard times," said Lee.
"Because of that he became more humble about his ability so
he is training harder than ever. And the results will show that
he worked hard."
BEAT THE BEST
With films such as 'The Hunger Games' and 'Brave' putting
archery in the spotlight, Ellison has been in high demand.
An appearance on ESPN's SportScience television programme
explored the science behind his drawing action and looked at the
physical and mental requirements of being a successful archer.
Ellison put on a show, displaying his remarkable accuracy by
not only making the donut shot but also putting an arrow through
the centre of a spinning compact disc from 70 metres away -- on
the first try.
Hitting the bulls-eye in London should be a piece of cake
after that, though Ellison concedes even the best can lose on
any given day.
"Archery is archery, it's as much luck as it is skill in
hitting the middle," he added. "I'm going to come in here and
see what happens. Hopefully I won't lose in the first round but
you never know."
Ellison's biggest rival at the Games is South Korea's Im
Dong-hyun, who holds the world record for 72 arrows (696 points)
and has two team gold medals from Beijing and Athens.
Ellison, who took the number one ranking from Im, is looking
forward to facing the Korean again but does not expect the
rivalry to get his blood pumping.
"Archery is a strange sport when it comes to that kind of
thing. We don't get these kind of heated rivalries, like where I
want to shoot against this person and just beat him into the
ground.
"I feel like shooting against the best makes me better, so I
look forward to shooting against people like Im and (Dmytro)
Hrachov from Ukraine. I like going up there and shooting against
the best and beating the best."
Ellison begins his quest for Olympic gold on Friday in the
individual ranking round at Lord's cricket ground.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)