By Peter Rutherford
| LONDON, July 30
Their names change, the Games
change, but their arrows never falter -- the South Korean
women's archery team are Olympic champions once again.
Explanations include kimchi and their country's unique
chopsticks, but there's no doubt about the Korean women's
remarkable dominance in archery. Their victory over China on
Sunday was South Korea's seventh consecutive women's team gold.
No other country has won the gold medal since the team event
was introduced at the 1988 Games in Seoul.
In fact the Koreans have garnered 13 of the 14 team and
individual archery gold medals contested since 1984, making them
perhaps the greatest Olympic women's team of all time.
Theories for this prolific success range from the logical to
the plausible to the downright bizarre.
'Kimchi Fingers' falls into the latter category.
The 'theory' goes that Korean women excel at feel sports
such as archery and golf because of heightened sensitivity and
dexterity in their hands and fingers.
This sensitivity supposedly developed generations ago
through the traditional method of making the national dish
kimchi, where women use their hands to lovingly squeeze, swirl
and smear hot pepper paste over cabbage leaves for hours on end.
"South Korean women have more sensitive hands than any
other women in the world," said Baek Woong-gi, an archery coach
for the Korean national team, before the team flew to London for
the Olympics.
"They do things so well with their hands. When Korean women
cook, it's as if their hands are giving the food more flavour or
taste."
CHOPSTICK TECHNOLOGY?
Another explanation for this increased dexterity lies in
their traditional eating utensil -- Korean chopsticks.
While other Asian countries also use chopsticks, they tend
to be longer, wooden implements, relatively easy to use. Korean
chopsticks are made of slippery, slender steel and are
incredibly difficult to master.
Even Mr. Miyagi from The Karate Kid film would have no hope
of catching a fly with them, as he did in a famous scene.
Scientist Hwang Woo-suk, whose team produced the first
cloned dog (an Afghan hound called Snuppy), used the chopstick
theory to explain South Koreans' talent at micromanipulating
eggs and embryos in stem cell research.
Hwang was later found guilty of fraud and fabricating
results, somewhat devaluing his opinions, but the chopstick
theory still has wide following.
"Doctors talk about 'chopstick technology'," said coach
Baek. "Our women archers have excellent feeling with their
fingers. They know whether they shot well or not immediately
after the arrow leaves their fingers."
Yet another theory holds that Koreans are predisposed to
becoming great archers. That's the contention, anyway, of Lee
Sung-jin, part of the victorious Korean teams at the London
Olympics and eight years earlier in Athens.
"I think it is in our blood to be good at shooting arrows,"
she said after Korea's win on Sunday. "I don't know, it just
feels that to be a Korean is to be a good archer."
Lee's team mate Ki Bo-bae believes just making it onto the
national team was the hard part.
"It's easier to win an Olympic gold medal than to get on the
Korean national archery team, I really feel that," she said
ahead of the Games.
However, if kimchi and chopsticks were all it took to become
a world-beating archer, North Korea's Kwon Un-sil must be
wondering why she has yet to win an Olympic medal.
Kwon, from South Hamgyung province in the impoverished
North, has found success hard to come by and exceeded all
expectations by finishing fourth at the 2008 Beijing Games --
losing in the semi-final to South Korea's Park Sung-hyun.
Kwon was then denied the bronze medal by another South
Korean, Yun Ok-hee.
With creative theories abounding, other coaches offer a more
conventional explanation for the Korean women's success: a
determined work ethic.
Driven, disciplined and devoted to training, Korean archers
live and breathe their sport.
They receive instruction from the world's best coaches at a
very early age and are trained with the aim of competition --
not enjoyment. Huge financial support from big Korean sponsors
allows them to concentrate solely on archery as they get older.
An embarrassment of archery riches.
Lee Ki-sik, the head coach of the United States archery team
and former head of the gold greedy Koreans, told Reuters that
emphasizing success over fun was behind South Korea's success.
"The key to their success is the different approach to
development. Even in Korean school sports there are no
recreations archers," he added.
"Anyone who gets into the sport in Korea means they are
aiming to become an Olympic archer. That's the difference."
(Additional reporting by Reuters TV in Seoul)
(Editing by Ossian Shine)