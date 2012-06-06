June 6 South Korean archer Im Dong-hyun is so
accurate with the bow he could probably hit a bulls-eye from 70
metres away with his eyes closed. Given the fact he is legally
blind, shooting with his eyes wide open would hardly make a
difference.
The former world number one and double Olympic gold
medallist has compensated for his poor vision with an amazing
consistency, reproducing the same drawing action over and over
again in training to imprint it into muscle memory.
The 26-year-old, who won gold in the team event in Athens
and Beijing, has learned to "feel" the shot to such an extent he
spurned offers of laser surgery to correct his vision. He
refuses to wear corrective lenses when he shoots as they make
him uncomfortable.
"I suffer from strong myopia but I feel no inconvenience and
don't see it as a problem," Im told the world archery
federation's website. "My eyes have always been like that and
when I was young, I didn't even realise I had a problem.
"When I look at the target, I can distinguish the different
colours. My myopia does not affect the scoring. I don't want to
start using glasses or contact lenses because I feel no problem
shooting without them."
While Im has slipped to number two in the world behind
American Brady Ellison, the South Korean has been in devastating
form in the lead up to the Olympics and will be the favourite
for the individual gold medal in London.
"ROGER FEDERER OF ARCHERY"
Im broke his own 72-arrow world record at the Olympic test
event at Lord's by shooting 693 last October, then improved that
mark again to 696 at a World Cup event in Turkey in May.
"It was a surprise to break the world record again. I knew I
could do it, but it's all the time a surprise to reach such a
result," he said. "In the last two ends I tried to focus mainly
on my shooting and not to think about the results in order to
finish the competition at the same level as I shot till that
moment."
While South Korean archers have dominated the team event,
winning the gold in Sydney, Athens and Beijing, the individual
title has always eluded them. Im plans to change that in London.
"First of all, win the gold medal in the individual
competition..." he said of his target for the Games, "and win
the team gold medal for the third time in a row."
Im, who has said he could compete until 2020, could earn the
mantle of the greatest archer of all time by bringing the
individual gold home to South Korea and he is already being
compared with dominant figures in other sports.
"I do not know if I deserve to be called the Roger Federer
of archery, but it is true that we have one point in common: if
I win the individual gold at the London Games, it would also be
the pinnacle of my career."
(Editing by Ossian Shine)