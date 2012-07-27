By Peter Rutherford
LONDON, July 27 To semiconductors, ships and
smart phones, add archery coaches to the list of South Korea's
top exports.
The 'must-have' item for medal hunting archers at the 2012
London Games, Korean coaches have become a necessity rather than
a luxury with the United States, Malaysia, Brazil and the
Philippines among the countries paying for their expertise.
The clamour for their services is understandable -- South
Korean archers have won 30 Olympic medals, 16 of them gold, and
hold every world record with the Olympic-style recurve bow.
Don Rabska was over the moon when Lee Ki-sik agreed to coach
USA Archery from 2006.
Lee coached the formidable South Koreans to eight gold
medals before blazing a trail to Australia where he guided Simon
Fairweather to gold in 2000.
The South Korean's biomechanical approach to the sport,
coupled with his devotion to discipline and technique, did not
initially sit well with some in USA Archery but scepticism was
overcome and the results speak for themselves.
Brady Ellison is the world's top ranked archer and favourite
for the gold medal in London. The men's team are also ranked
first while the women have climbed to sixth.
The Korean influence is unmistakable.
"The Korean approach to archery is that they look at it like
a martial art," Rabska told Reuters at Lord's Cricket Ground.
"And they are one of the only countries in the world that do it
like that, though others are starting to follow.
"First they spend months learning the proper stance. Then
it's months learning to raise one arm, then both arms for a
couple of months."
Rabska said South Korean archery students continued to
practise the most basic elements until they had perfected the
technique and biomechanics.
"Those kids have six months intensive training before they
shoot their first arrow."
The approach in the West is much more direct. And much less
successful.
"What we often tend to do in the West is just stick a bow in
their hand right away and then spend the rest of the time trying
to break bad habits," added Rabska, who coached and worked
closely with Lee at USA Archery.
"You know, practise doesn't make perfect. Practise makes
permanent. The more you practise the wrong things, the more you
lay on the hard drive and the harder it is to get rid of it."
The Korean approach demands such sacrifice that it will not
work with some athletes or sporting cultures. Some want
immediate gratification in the form of medals or championships
instead of long-term, long-lasting success.
Some countries were so desperate for the Korean archery
magic dust they hired South Korean coaches -- but from different
sports, said Rabska.
"It's unbelievable," he laughed. "I won't mention any team
names but they are horrific as far as technique is concerned,
with no understanding of the biomechanics of archery.
"It was like: 'We need a Korean coach. Hey, there's someone
looking for a job from wrestling. Fantastic, we got a Korean
coach!
"It's no surprise but you won't find any of those teams in
London."
