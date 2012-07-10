(Recasts earlier story, adds quotes)
By Peter Rutherford
July 10 South Korean archer Im Dong-hyun is so
accurate with the bow he could probably hit a bulls-eye from 70
metres away with his eyes closed. Given the fact he is legally
blind, shooting with his eyes wide open would hardly make a
difference.
The former world number one and double Olympic gold
medallist has compensated for his poor vision with an amazing
consistency, reproducing the same drawing action over and over
again in training to imprint it into muscle memory.
The 26-year-old, who won gold in the team event in Athens
and Beijing, has learned to "feel" the shot to such an extent he
spurned offers of laser surgery to correct his vision.
Im suffers from strong myopia but refuses to wear corrective
lenses when he shoots as they make him uncomfortable.
"I don't have any problem or difficulty when I shoot, so I
don't wear glasses. The target looks somewhat unclear, but it's
not much of an inconvenience," Im told Reuters.
While Im has slipped to number two in the world behind
American Brady Ellison, the South Korean has been in devastating
form in the lead up to the Olympics and will be the favourite
for the individual gold medal in London.
Im broke his own 72-arrow world record at the Olympic test
event at Lord's by shooting 693 last October, then improved that
mark again to 696 at a World Cup event in Turkey in May.
Im said Ellison had benefitted from the training of South
Korean Lee Ki-sik, who became the U.S. team coach in 2006.
"I think he has been taught systematically, including basic
skills, since he met a Korean coach. I believe he has good
'feel' as an archer now," Im added.
While South Korean men have dominated the team archery
event, winning gold in Sydney, Athens and Beijing, the
individual title has always eluded them.
Im plans to change that in London, but even if he fails to
win the gold he has no plans to hang up his bow.
"I have never thought about retiring. I will keep being an
archer for as long as I can until I achieve my goals. I have no
plan to retire at all," added Im.
However, he confirmed he would be making one big change
after London.
"The rumour is true. I will get married when the Olympic
Games are over," he said, adding that a date for the wedding had
not yet been fixed.
"My girlfriend was an archer as well and I met her during my
college days. She's not an archer any more, she's a school
teacher."
(Editing by Ossian Shine)