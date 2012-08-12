LONDON Aug 12 The more things change in the
world of Olympic archery the more they stay the same. South
Korea adapted to the London Games' new format, put the new world
number ones from India and America in their place and won three
gold medals. Same old story.
The only shock of the archery event was that South Korea did
not sweep all golds - their men stumbled in the team semi-finals
and Italy snuck in to snatch the title.
South Korea's women continued their remarkable dominance of
the sport by winning their seventh consecutive team gold medal,
or all of them since the team event was introduced at the 1988
Games in Seoul.
Korean women have garnered 14 of the 15 team and individual
archery gold medals contested since 1984, making them perhaps
the greatest Olympic women's team of all time.
Ki Bo-bae is likely to have faced more pressure than any of
her predecessors, however, as the 24-year-old only took
individual gold after a nerve-wracking single arrow shoot-off
against Mexican Aida Roman.
Ki brought gasps from the crowd when she leaked her shot
outside the bulls-eye for an eight, leaving Roman needing a nine
or 10 to win. The Mexican loosed her arrow to the target 70
meters away, also landing in the red rings for an eight, but
Ki's arrow was adjudged closer to the centre and the Koreans
erupted in celebration.
"Actually I didn't see Aida's arrow because I was praying so
hard," said Ki.
The Korean men's team broke two 72-arrow world records in
the ranking round, but failed to take what would have been their
fourth consecutive team title after losing to the United States
in the semi-finals, with Italy grabbing a shock gold.
COACHING GURU
Team captain Oh Jin-hyek, saddled with the unfortunate
nickname of 'Soft Drink Pig' for his love of Coke, went on to
become the first Korean to win the men's individual title with
his single arrow shootoff victory over Japan's Takaharu
Furukawa.
"This is a turning point in Korea's archery," Korea's head
coach Jang Young-sool said of Oh's individual victory, though
with their dominance of the team event it is hard to imagine how
much better things can get for the Koreans.
South Korean coaching guru Lee Ki-sik has worked wonders
with U.S. archery, making him the world's most sought after
coach after also improving the Australian team since leaving the
mighty Koreans.
But defeat for U.S. world number one Brady Ellison in the
second round showed Lee still has some work to do, despite
lifting the men's team to top of the world rankings and honing
Ellison's natural talent to put him top of the heap too.
Korea's success and that of coach Lee has prompted other
countries to try to get some of the archery magic dust by hiring
South Korean coaches - even from different sports.
"It's unbelievable," said USA Archery's Dan Rabska. "I won't
mention any team names but they are horrific as far as technique
is concerned, with no understanding of the biomechanics of
archery.
"It was like: 'We need a Korean coach. Hey, there's someone
looking for a job from wrestling. Fantastic, we got a Korean
coach!"
Rabska said none of those teams had qualified for London.
The World archery federation could not have asked for a
better Olympic tournament, with the iconic venue of Lord's
cricket ground adding to the sense of occasion. They will hope
to recreate the same electric atmosphere at the Sambadrome in
Rio in four years' time.
