By John Mehaffey
LONDON Aug 12 Ugandan Stephen Kiprotich won
Uganda's first medal of the London Olympics on Sunday after he
shot to the front with six kms remaining to defeat the
experienced Kenyan pair of Abel Kirui and Wilson Kipsang.
John Akii-Bua, who set a world record in the 1972 Munich
Olympics 400 metres hurdles final, is Uganda's only other
Olympic champion.
A huge crowd packed the streets of central London during a
sun-baked morning on the final day of the Games to watch
Kiprotich join twice world gold medallist Kirui and London
marathon champion Wilson Kipsang at the 30-km mark.
Six kilometres later Kiprotich pounced and held on to win in
two hours eight minutes one second, 26 seconds ahead of Kirui
with Kipsang a further 1:10 behind.
Kipsang made an early break, splitting the field and passing
through the halfway stage in 63 minutes 15 seconds. He was
gradually reeled in and joined by Kiprotich and Kirui in a
three-man race for the gold.
The race, past some of London's most notable landmarks,
started and finished in the Mall near Buckingham Palace. It
comprised one short and three longer circuits through the heart
of London.
