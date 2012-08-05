Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 Olympics men's athletics 100m semi-finals results on Sunday. Semifinal 3 1. Yohan Blake (Jamaica) 9.85 seconds Q 2. Tyson Gay (U.S.) 9.90 Q 3. Adam Gemili (Britain) 10.06 4. Derrick Atkins (Bahamas) 10.08 5. Justyn Warner (Canada) 10.09 6. Ryota Yamagata (Japan) 10.10 7. Rondel Sorrillo (Trinidad and Tobago) 10.31 . Kemar Hyman (Cayman Islands) DNS Semifinal 2 1. Usain Bolt (Jamaica) 9.87 Q 2. Ryan Bailey (U.S.) 9.96 Q 3. Richard Thompson (Trinidad and Tobago) 10.02 q 4. Dwain Chambers (Britain) 10.05 5. Gerald Phiri (Zambia) 10.11 6. Daniel Bailey (Antigua and Barbuda) 10.16 7. Antoine Adams (St. Kitts and Nevis) 10.27 8. Su Bingtian (China) 10.28 Semifinal 1 1. Justin Gatlin (U.S.) 9.82 Q 2. Churandy Martina (Netherlands) 9.91 Q 3. Asafa Powell (Jamaica) 9.94 q 4. Keston Bledman (Trinidad and Tobago) 10.04 5. Ben Youssef Meite (Ivory Coast) 10.13 6. Jimmy Vicaut (France) 10.16 7. James Dasaolu (Britain) 10.18 8. Suwaibou Sanneh (Gambia) 10.18 Qualified for Next Round 1. Justin Gatlin (U.S.) 9.82 2. Yohan Blake (Jamaica) 9.85 3. Usain Bolt (Jamaica) 9.87 4. Tyson Gay (U.S.) 9.90 5. Churandy Martina (Netherlands) 9.91 6. Asafa Powell (Jamaica) 9.94 7. Ryan Bailey (U.S.) 9.96 8. Richard Thompson (Trinidad and Tobago) 10.02
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.