Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 Olympic men's athletics 1500m semi-finals results on Sunday. Results Table Semifinal 2 1. Abdalaati Iguider (Morocco) 3 minutes 33.99 seconds Q 2. Silas Kiplagat (Kenya) 3:34.60 Q 3. Nicholas Willis (New Zealand) 3:34.70 Q 4. Nixon Kiplimo Chepseba (Kenya) 3:34.89 Q 5. Matthew Centrowitz (U.S.) 3:34.90 Q 6. Ilham Tanui Oezbilen (Turkey) 3:35.18q 7. Belal Mansoor Ali (Bahrain) 3:35.40q 8. Andrew Baddeley (Britain) 3:36.03 9. Mohamad Al-Garni (Qatar) 3:36.78 10. Egor Nikolaev (Russia) 3:37.28 11. Carsten Schlangen (Germany) 3:38.23 12. Nathan Brannen (Canada) 3:39.26 13. Florian Carvalho (France) 3:40.61 Semifinal 1 1. Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria) 3:42.24 Q 2. Asbel Kiprop (Kenya) 3:42.92 Q 3. Mekonnen Gebremedhin (Ethiopia) 3:42.93 Q 4. Leonel Manzano (U.S.) 3:42.94 Q 5. Henrik Ingebrigtsen (Norway) 3:43.26 Q 6. Mohamed Moustaoui (Morocco) 3:43.33 7. Mohammed Shaween (Saudi Arabia) 3:43.39 8. Yoann Kowal (France) 3:43.48 9. Andrew Wheating (U.S.) 3:44.88 10. Ross Murray (Britain) 3:44.92 11. Hamza Driouch (Qatar) 3:49.40 12. Ryan Gregson (Australia) 3:51.86 Qualified for Next Round 1. Abdalaati Iguider (Morocco) 3:33.99 2. Silas Kiplagat (Kenya) 3:34.60 3. Nicholas Willis (New Zealand) 3:34.70 4. Nixon Kiplimo Chepseba (Kenya) 3:34.89 5. Matthew Centrowitz (U.S.) 3:34.90 6. Ilham Tanui Oezbilen (Turkey) 3:35.18 7. Belal Mansoor Ali (Bahrain) 3:35.40 8. Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria) 3:42.24 9. Asbel Kiprop (Kenya) 3:42.92 10. Mekonnen Gebremedhin (Ethiopia) 3:42.93 11. Leonel Manzano (U.S.) 3:42.94 12. Henrik Ingebrigtsen (Norway) 3:43.26
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.