Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 Olympic men's athletics 400m semi-finals results on Sunday. Results Table Semifinal 3 1. Luguelin Santos (Dominican Republic) 44.78 seconds Q 2. Kevin Borlee (Belgium) 44.84 Q 3. Bryshon Nellum (U.S.) 45.02 4. Ramon Miller (Bahamas) 45.11 5. Martyn Rooney (Britain) 45.31 6. Dane Hyatt (Jamaica) 45.59 7. Yousef Ahmed Masrahi (Saudi Arabia) 45.91 8. Liemarvin Bonevacia (Independent Olympic Participant) 1:36.42 Semifinal 2 1. Kirani James (Grenada) 44.59 Q 2. Chris Brown (Bahamas) 44.67 Q 3. Jonathan Borlee (Belgium) 44.99 q 4. Tony McQuay (U.S.) 45.31 5. Maksim Dyldin (Russia) 45.39 6. Nigel Levine (Britain) 45.64 7. Albert Bravo (Venezuela) 46.22 8. Oscar Pistorius (South Africa) 46.54 Semifinal 1 1. Lalonde Gordon (Trinidad and Tobago) 44.58 Q 2. Demetrius Pinder (Bahamas) 44.94 Q 3. Steven Solomon (Australia) 44.97 q 4. Rabah Yousif (Sudan) 45.13 5. Pavel Maslak (Czech Republic) 45.15 6. Tabarie Henry (Virgin Islands) 45.19 7. Pavel Trenikhin (Russia) 45.35 8. Conrad Williams (Britain) 45.53 Qualified for Next Round 1. Lalonde Gordon (Trinidad and Tobago) 44.58 2. Kirani James (Grenada) 44.59 3. Chris Brown (Bahamas) 44.67 4. Luguelin Santos (Dominican Republic) 44.78 5. Kevin Borlee (Belgium) 44.84 6. Demetrius Pinder (Bahamas) 44.94 7. Steven Solomon (Australia) 44.97 8. Jonathan Borlee (Belgium) 44.99
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.