Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON Aug 5 Usain Bolt sent out a chilling message to his rivals that the Jamaican defending champion is fully fit and remains the man to beat in the Olympic 100 metres as he romped to victory in his semi-final in 9.87 seconds on Sunday.
There had been fears that Bolt was still struggling with a tight hamstring but he looked lithe and loose and, easing up with 30 metres to go, looked in form to win the final later on Sunday and possibly threaten his world record of 9.58 seconds.
American Justin Gatlin, the 2004 winner back in action after a doping ban, impressively won the first heat in 9.82 but former world record holder Asafa Powell was only third in 9.94 and was hoping to scrape into the final as a fast loser despite getting a great start.
"(The track is) very fast. I hope we see something amazing tonight," Gatlin told reporters.
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.