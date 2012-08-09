Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON, Aug 9 Kenya's David Lekuta Rudisha won the Olympic gold medal in the men's athletics 800m event on Thursday. Botswana's Nijel Amos won the silver and Kenya's Timothy Kitum won the bronze.
Results Table 1. David Lekuta Rudisha (Kenya) 1 minute 40.91 WR seconds 2. Nijel Amos (Botswana) 1:41.73 3. Timothy Kitum (Kenya) 1:42.53 4. Duane Solomon (U.S.) 1:42.82 5. Nick Symmonds (U.S.) 1:42.95 6. Mohammed Aman (Ethiopia) 1:43.20 7. Abubaker Kaki (Sudan) 1:43.32 8. Andrew Osagie (Britain) 1:43.77
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.