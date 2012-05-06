By Kayon Rayor
| KINGSTON
KINGSTON May 5 Triple Olympic champion Usain
Bolt laid down a marker before the London Games when he ran the
year's fastest 100 metres at the Jamaica International
Invitational on Saturday.
After two false starts, the Jamaican world record holder
clocked a dazzling 9.82 seconds in his first individual race of
the year, exploding from the blocks to take control at 40
metres.
Michael Frater, a member of Jamaica's world record 4x100
metres relay team, finished a distant second in exactly 10.00
seconds.
Women's world champion Carmelita Jeter also looked
impressive.
The American sped to a season leading 10.81 seconds ahead of
Kelly-Ann Baptiste of Trinidad and Tobago, who finished in
10.86. Jamaican Olympic silver medallist Kerron Stewart was
third in 10.98.
