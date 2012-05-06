* Gold medallist clocks 9.82 seconds
* Blake runs top 200m of 2012
* Jeter impressive in women's 100m
(Adds later results)
By Kayon Rayor
KINGSTON, May 5 Jamaican Olympic champion Usain
Bolt held his nerve after two false starts by competitors and
powered to the year's fastest 100 metres at the Jamaica
International Invitational on Saturday.
The 100 and 200 world record holder clocked a dazzling 9.82
seconds in his first individual race of 2012, exploding from the
blocks to take control at 40 metres.
"It's a good start, I would say," said Bolt, who erased the
previous season-leading time of 9.90 by his training partner and
world champion Yohan Blake three weeks ago.
"I feel better than last year, so I'm definitely happy with
myself," Bolt added.
"I don't think my execution was perfect, but I think for my
first race it was good."
Michael Frater, a member of Jamaica's world record 4x100
relay team, finished a distant second in exactly 10 seconds.
Bolt was disqualified from last year's 100 final at the
world championships because of a false start, but was not
perturbed by the delays.
"A couple of false starts will throw you off, but I stayed
focused and went out there and executed as best as possible, so
I'm just happy with myself," he said.
Although pleased with the last 50 metres of the race, the
lanky sprinter, who owns world records of 9.58 seconds in the
100 and 19.19 in the 200, said he must continue to work on the
first phase of the shorter race.
"I always try to work on my first 40 metres because the last
40 metres is always the best part of my race," he said. "So over
the season as I get more fit and get more fluent it will
definitely get better."
Blake also added a season-leading performance, one of four
in the meeting. The world 100 champion clocked 19.91 seconds in
the 200.
"Bolt erased my world lead in the 100 so I though I would
set a world lead in the 200," the Jamaican said.
Top performances of the year also came in the women's 100
and 400.
World champion Carmelita Jeter took the shorter race in
10.81 seconds, finishing ahead of Kelly-Ann Baptiste of Trinidad
and Tobago, who ran 10.86. Jamaican Olympic silver medallist
Kerron Stewart was third in 10.98.
"I feel good with that win," Jeter said. "I know there's
some things I didn't do right and I'm sure my coach is going to
get on me, but it's a long season.
"Right now I just have to stay healthy ... to stay humble,
stay focused ... I can't get ahead of myself, I can't get
big-headed because you never know who is going to show up."
Jamaican Novelene Williams-Mills, the 2007 world bronze
medalist, held off U.S. world indoor champion Sanya
Richards-Ross in the last 50 to win the women's 400 in 49.99
seconds.
Richards-Ross, who had the previous world leader of 50.18,
took second in 50.11.
Jamaican Brigitte Foster Hilton, the 2009 world champion
who struggled in 2011, appeared to have regained her form in the
100 hurdles, winning in 12.51 seconds.
The time was just 0.02 behind the world leading performance
of 12.49 by current world champion Sally Pearson of Australia.
(Editing By Gene Cherry)