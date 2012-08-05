LONDON Aug 5 Jamaica's Usain Bolt won his second successive 100 metres Olympic gold medal on Sunday. Here is a look at how the race's top contenders performed on the night.

1ST: GOLD (TIME: 9.63)

USAIN BOLT: JAMAICA: AGE: 25.

"Some of you guys doubted me. Just had to show the world I was the greatest. It means I'm one step closer to being a legend. I have the 200 (metres) to go."

If he felt any pressure, you would never have known it.

Bolt retained his 100m title in style, warming up an adoring crowd with some mimed DJ moves on the start line before getting down to business and setting an Olympic record time of 9.63 seconds to take gold.

Fears of a costly slow start evaporated as the world's fastest man picked up pace. At the 70m mark he looked in line with his rivals before shifting gears in what is always his most dominant final few metres.

Dipping at the finish, eyes fixed on the clock, Bolt raced onwards towards a screaming crowd with his arms aloft. The victory, four years on from 100m and 200m gold in Beijing, reaffirmed Bolt's position as probably the greatest sprinter ever.

2ND: SILVER (TIME: 9.75)

YOHAN BLAKE: JAMAICA: AGE: 22.

"To be the second-fastest man in the world behind Bolt is an honour."

The 100m world champion is renowned for his explosive starts and many thought another in London might give Blake the edge over his training partner and compatriot Bolt.

"The Beast", as Blake is nicknamed, started well but so did everyone else. Flanked by America's Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay the three of them looked in contention until Bolt blasted off once more with 30 metres to go.

Gatlin applied the heaviest pressure before taking bronze but Blake resisted long enough to cross the line second, equalling the personal best he set at the Jamaican trials where victory over Bolt had propelled him into headlines around the world.

3RD: BRONZE (TIME: 9.79)

JUSTIN GATLIN: UNITED STATES: AGE: 30.

"A lot of people on Twitter and Facebook think that I'm the bad guy but I'm not and I had to prove that tonight."

Gatlin had set the fastest ever Olympic 100m semi-final time and looked in determined mood on the start line for the final, pacing towards the camera before giving his trademark salute.

At the halfway stage the 2004 Olympic champion led the race, just, before being passed in a blur by the two Jamaicans. His time of 9.79 was a personal best and pushed him into the medals by one hundredth of a second ahead of team mate Tyson Gay.

Gatlin was returning to the Olympics after serving a four-year ban for testing positive for a banned hormone testosterone.

4TH: (TIME: 9.80)

TYSON GAY: UNITED STATES: AGE: 29.

"I tried man, I tried my best. I just came up short."

Those words from a sobbing Gay summed up a race he never looked like winning once the gun went off.

The furthest back on the night of those challenging Bolt's crown, Gay, the world's second fastest man and 2007 world champion, set a season's best time but it was not enough.

Injuries have disrupted much of Gay's career, keeping him at less than full strength in 2008 in Beijing where he bowed out in the semi-finals.

5TH: (TIME: 9.88)

RYAN BAILEY: UNITED STATES: AGE: 23.

The highly-rated American equalled his personal best time but never threatened to compete with the front runners.

The best of the rest on the night, Bailey was comfortably ahead of Churandy Martina (6th) of the Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago's Richard Thompson (7th) and Jamaica's Asafa Powell who pulled up injured.

8TH: (TIME 11.99)

ASAFA POWELL: JAMAICA: AGE: 29.

"I am very disappointed, I knew I would be up there with the medals."

Former world record holder Powell limped over the line in last place and knelt crumpled on the track in despair after injuring his groin just moments into the race.

Many had thought there was a realistic prospect of a clean sweep for the Jamaicans before the race. (Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by Ed Osmond)