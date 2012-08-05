LONDON Aug 5 Here are immediate reactions from Jamaican winner Usain Bolt and his rivals after the fastest ever 100-metres Olympic final on Sunday:

Usain Bolt (1st, 9.63)

"I was happy. When I went out in the first run, I felt 'I can do this'."

"I was slightly worried about my start, I didn't want to false start again. So I think I sat in the blocks a little bit, I don't think it was the best reaction in the world, but I executed and that was the key.

"My coach said stop worrying about your start, the best of your race is at the end, that's where you rule. So I stopped worrying about the start and I executed, so it worked."

Bolt on Jamaica's Yohan Blake

"In training he always works hard and pushes me. I knew what I needed to do but I think he will do better next time. He is a major talent. He beat almost everybody and I know he will be more confident and do better next time."

Yohan Blake (2nd, 9.75)

"Usain knows what it takes, he is a world beater and he is the fastest man in the world. But I got a medal in my first Olympic Games and a lot of that is down to Usain and our coach."

Justin Gatlin (3rd, 9.79)

"At this moment in time it was probably the dream race. It was a great race and I think there are even better ones to come.

"Usain Bolt has the best technique out there. I tried to hold on with my technique and I got back on the podium for the first time in 10 years. It feels good, regardless of what I have gone through. I did this for the people who support me. This medal is for them and they pushed me when I didn't want to push myself."

Tyson Gay (4th 9.80)

"I tried man. I tried my best. I just came up short."

Churandy Martina (6th, 9.94)

"I'm very pleased with the way I ran. Obviously Usain was expected to win and he did win, but I don't have a problem with that. I've known him for 10 years. He's running faster than he did then, but then so am I."

Richard Thompson (7th, 9.98)

"He's an unbelievable sprinter (Bolt). The entire world says he's unbeatable and right now he is."

Asafa Powell (8th, 11.99)

"I re-injured myself. I got out of the starting blocks and stumbled and re-injured my groin and couldn't push."