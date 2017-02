RALEIGH, North Carolina, June 4 United States sprinter Tyson Gay will put aside the pain of a nagging hip injury and run his first race in nearly a year at this weekend's Adidas Grand Prix in New York as he scrambles to be fit for Olympic trials, he told Reuters on Monday.

Gay will not race Jamaican world champion Yohan Blake in the featured 100 metres, however, and will instead compete in a preliminary race at the Diamond League meeting. (Editing by Ossian Shine)