Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
KINGSTON May 4 Former 100 metres world record holder Asafa Powell has withdrawn from Saturday's Jamaica International invitational with a groin injury, ending any shot at racing against Usain Bolt, his agent said on Friday.
Powell was entered in the 200 metres but was considering running against triple Olympic champion and fellow Jamaican Bolt in the 100, which would have put less stress on his groin.
"We decided this morning to withdraw Asafa from the 200 because his groin is sore and has a bit of tightness," Paul Doyle told Reuters. "We decided not to bother with the 100, since he was not ready for the 200."
Doyle described the injury as "nothing major."
Powell will now run in the opening Diamond League meeting in Doha on May 11.
"Rather than putting in a sub-par performance and risk aggravating the injury, we will sit out this meet wait until Doha for him to run," Doyle said. (Reporting By Kayon Raynor in Kingston; Editing by Gene Cherry and Frank Pingue)
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.