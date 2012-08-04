(Updates after misses race)
By Mitch Phillips
LONDON Aug 4 Former world champion Kim Collins
failed to appear for his heat in the Olympic 100metres on
Saturday having vowed never to run for St Kitts & Nevis again
following an apparent fallout with his country's Games
officials.
The 36-year-old, who won his world title in 2003 and
carried his country's flat at the opening ceremony, was due to
appear at his fifth Olympics but was marked as "DNS" (Does not
start) in the final heat of the day's first qualifying round for
Sunday's 100m final.
Earlier in the day he tweeted: "My fans. I won't lie. "Won't
be running later tonight. For those who saw me run in Mexico.
That's the last time I represent my country."
Local media reported that Collins had fallen out with his
country's officials over a visit from his wife and he hinted as
much on Saturday.
"Even men in prison get their wives to visit," he tweeted.
"6 athletes and 9 officials. That ain't enough to make some
people happy. Omg."
"The NOC of St Kitts & Nevis has not seen or heard from Kim
Collins for the last three days," the NOC's general secretary
Alphonso Bridgewater told reporters. "We are unaware of his
whereabouts."
Collins finished seventh in the 2000 Olympic final and sixth
in 2004 but with a season's best of 10.05 seconds was unlikely
to feature in Sunday's final.
St Kitts & Nevis sprinter Tameka Williams was sent home last
week by her team for a potential drug violation.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)