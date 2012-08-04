(Updates after misses race)

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON Aug 4 Former world champion Kim Collins failed to appear for his heat in the Olympic 100metres on Saturday having vowed never to run for St Kitts & Nevis again following an apparent fallout with his country's Games officials.

The 36-year-old, who won his world title in 2003 and carried his country's flat at the opening ceremony, was due to appear at his fifth Olympics but was marked as "DNS" (Does not start) in the final heat of the day's first qualifying round for Sunday's 100m final.

Earlier in the day he tweeted: "My fans. I won't lie. "Won't be running later tonight. For those who saw me run in Mexico. That's the last time I represent my country."

Local media reported that Collins had fallen out with his country's officials over a visit from his wife and he hinted as much on Saturday.

"Even men in prison get their wives to visit," he tweeted. "6 athletes and 9 officials. That ain't enough to make some people happy. Omg."

"The NOC of St Kitts & Nevis has not seen or heard from Kim Collins for the last three days," the NOC's general secretary Alphonso Bridgewater told reporters. "We are unaware of his whereabouts."

Collins finished seventh in the 2000 Olympic final and sixth in 2004 but with a season's best of 10.05 seconds was unlikely to feature in Sunday's final.

St Kitts & Nevis sprinter Tameka Williams was sent home last week by her team for a potential drug violation. (Editing by Ed Osmond)