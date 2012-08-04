LONDON Aug 4 Mo Farah said he had 80,000 'thank
yous' to make after a rapturous home crowd helped blast the
Briton around the final lap of the 10,000 metres final and into
the record books as his country's first long-distance Olympic
champion.
"It was unbelievable support today," Farah told a packed
news conference on Saturday.
"If it wasn't for the crowd and their support, people
shouting out my name, cheering and putting that Union Jack up I
don't think it would have happened."
Farah's profile has rocketed since swapping leafy west
London for the United States in 2011 with a 5,000m world title
and 10,000m world silver won in South Korea adding to a host
nation's expectations for Olympic success in London.
The 29-year-old did not disappoint, finishing half a second
ahead of his American training partner Galen Rupp to take gold
.
"When I crossed the line I just couldn't believe it. I was
like, did I really just finish first?," he said.
The man who came to England as an eight-year-old from
Somalia fell to his knees, elated, before running to embrace his
young daughter and pregnant wife to the backdrop of huge cheers.
His dazzling smile spread like wildfire across the capacity
crowd, whose cheers had earlier followed him around the track
for 25 laps of rolling roars.
"As I came through the tunnel, the people shouting out my
name, saying 'Go Mo', the atmosphere when you walk into that
stadium was just something else," Farah said.
"At that point, I knew that somehow I had to do something.
"This is my home, this is where I grew up in London, so to
win the Olympics running where I grew up, where I went to
school, where I started life just means so much to me," he said.
PRESSURE OFF
With the pressure off, Farah is likely to go for a second
gold in the 5,000m, but his return to the track was much swifter
than that, doing a few circuits in an all important warm-down
just moments after finishing his news conference.
Rupp, who with Farah sat post-race in front of the
television cameras like beaming school friends, said he owed his
training buddy a lot, including a moment during Saturday's race
where Farah told him to relax and not push too early for a lead.
"He has been an unbelievable mentor to me, kind of like a
big brother," Rupp said.
"I owe a lot to him and I have definitely been the bigger
beneficiary of our relationship because I am able to train with
the best distance runner in the world. He has just been a great
mentor and a great friend."
Bashful in the presence of glowing praise, Farah returned
the favour and reserved a special mention for his coaches over
the years, including current trainer and three-times New York
marathon winner Alberto Salazar.
"He is a great coach, not just a coach, he makes sure
everything is going well... He's just an unbelievable person and
as an athlete he has been there and knows what we go through."
Salazar was not surprised by the result.
"I'll be honest I thought we were going to medal and I
thought we were going to go 1-2," he said.
"The emotion when they stepped over the line was
overwhelming, greater than anything I did in my own athletics
career."
While the stadium had emptied and the lights were almost out
when Farah returned for his warm-down the cheers were still
coming, with shouts from volunteers of 'well done Mo' echoing
around the ground.
There could well be many more when the 5,000 event gets
underway on Wednesday.
