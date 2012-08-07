LONDON Aug 7 Algeria's Taoufik Makhloufi won the men's 1,500 metres Olympic gold medal on Tuesday, a day after he had been thrown out of the event for not trying in his 800 metres heat then reinstated when a doctor said he had actually dropped out because of injury.

If he was injured he enjoyed a miraculous overnight recovery as he hit the front at the bell and streaked clear of a tight pack with a devastating final lap to win in three minutes 34.08 seconds.

American Leonel Manzano finished strongly to take silver ahead of Moroccan Abdalaati Iguider.

Defending champion Asbel Kiprop of Kenya, hoping to match London 2012 Games head Sebastian Coe's unique achievement of winning the blue riband event of the track twice, trailed in last. (Editing by Ed Osmond)