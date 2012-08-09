Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON Aug 9 Jamaican Usain Bolt blitzed to an unprecedented Olympic sprint double-double when he retained his 200 metres title on Thursday.
Bolt matched his stunning Beijing 100 and 200 crowns four years ago by adding a second London Games gold to his imperious 100 victory on Sunday, clocking 19.32 seconds for victory.
Compatriot Yohan Blake won silver in 19.44 and Warren Weir completed a Jamaican podium sweep with bronze in 19.84.
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.