LONDON Aug 9 Jamaican Usain Bolt blitzed to an unprecedented Olympic sprint double-double when he retained his 200 metres title on Thursday.

Bolt matched his stunning Beijing 100 and 200 crowns four years ago by adding a second London Games gold to his imperious 100 victory on Sunday, clocking 19.32 seconds for victory.

Compatriot Yohan Blake won silver in 19.44 and Warren Weir completed a Jamaican podium sweep with bronze in 19.84.

(Reporting by Justin Palmer, Editing by Ed Osmond)