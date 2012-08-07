(Adds quotes)
By Justin Palmer
LONDON Aug 7 Usain Bolt began his bid to
complete an unprecedented Olympic sprint double-double with an
"easy run" to breeze through his opening 200 metres heat with
minimum fuss on Tuesday.
Less than 48 hours after retaining his 100 crown in
scintillating style, the Jamaican eased into Wednesday's
semi-finals of his favourite event by winning the opening heat
in a pedestrian 20.39 seconds.
The world's fastest man, hot favourite to follow up his
Beijing 200 title and secure gold medals in both the 100 and 200
at successive Games, expended less energy than he does in
training, sauntering around the bend before easing up in the
home straight.
"Got to take it easy...that was an easy run," he told
reporters.
"I am enjoying it. This is my favourite event so I am
looking forward to it."
Bolt said his celebrations at scorching to 100 gold in 9.63
seconds, the second fastest time ever, were fairly muted.
"Nothing. I sat up and chilled," said the 200 world record
holder who also has the fastest ever 100 time of 9.58 seconds.
"I am full of energy. Some friends and I sat and talked."
Bolt's chief rival for gold, compatriot and training partner
Yohan Blake, also eased through in 20.38.
"I'm feeling good, that's why they call me The Beast. The
track is fast," said Blake, who took silver in the 100 having
been talked up as the man to dethrone Bolt in the blue riband
event of the Games.
American Wallace Spearmon, who finished third in Beijing but
was then disqualified for stepping out of his lane, progressed
along with Frenchman Christophe Lemaitre who carries Europe's
outside hopes of a medal.
Lemaitre, the European 100 champion who skipped the shorter
event in London to concentrate on the half-lap, won his heat but
said he had room for improvement.
"The aim is still a medal, but technically I need to run
better. I wasn't happy with my bend," he said.
With the leading protagonists doing the bare minimum ahead
of tougher tasks ahead, Ecuadorean Alex Quinonez set the fastest
time of the heats, setting a national record of 20.28.
The final is on Thursday.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)