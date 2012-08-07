(reworks, clarifying when Bolt made his comments)
* "Weird" to forbid skipping rope
* Bolt also irritated by official before 100m final
* Coe promises athletics' biggest name an investigation
By Justin Palmer
LONDON, Aug 7 Usain Bolt, the world's fastest
man, plans to smuggle the skipping rope he uses to train into
the Olympic stadium after an official took it off him on his way
in to Sunday's 100 metres final.
"I am going to do it tomorrow ... I am going to stick it
under my bag, bottom of my bag or something," the Jamaican told
reporters after easing through the opening heat of the 200
metres on Tuesday.
Bolt was also irritated when an official told him to "stay
in a straight line" before his 100m triumph, the showpiece event
of the Games, watched on television by hundreds of millions
worldwide.
"Oh my God, why are there so many rules?! You can't do
nothing," he said after his victory.
"It's weird, some of the rules. I was coming in a while ago
and I had my skipping rope in my bag and they said I can't bring
it in. I was like, 'Why?'. 'It's just the rules'," he added.
Games chief Sebastian Coe ordered an investigation and said
skipping ropes were "not expressly banned".
"I will look at this," he said. "I presume the skipping rope
was a warm-up aid so I will look at that."
Bolt's agent Ricky Simms said the skipping rope was taken
from his athlete in the call room before the race.
"If it was taken away before the stadium, then that is not
correct," said organising committee spokeswoman Jackie
Brock-Doyle. "If it was taken before he entered the field of
play (track), then that is probably correct. We are still
looking into it."
OTHER GRIEVANCES
Bolt had other grievances about the preamble to the 100m
final, arguably the most high-pressure event of the Games, which
he won with the second fastest run of all time.
"I was at the line and the guy was telling me to line up, to
stay in a straight line," he said. "I'm like, 'Really? We are
about to run and you're going to tell me to stand in a straight
line?'. It's kind of weird, these rules, which doesn't make any
sense to me personally."
As if all that was not enough, Bolt and his rivals also had
to ignore a water bottle being thrown on to the track behind
them just before the starter's gun fired.
Bolt's victory, in a new Olympic record time, gave his home
nation of fewer than 3 million people an extra reason to
celebrate on the eve of its 50th anniversary of independence
from Britain.
Bolt's Jamaican training partner Yohan Blake won silver and
a third Jamaican, Asafa Powell, finished last after struggling
with a groin injury.
Their compatriots Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Veronica
Campbell-Brown won gold and bronze respectively in the women's
100 metres on Saturday.
Bolt, who turns 26 this month, has more than 714,000
followers on Twitter and is arguably Jamaica's most famous son
since the late reggae singer Bob Marley.
At the Beijing Games in 2008, Bolt won three golds - in the
100 and 200 metres and the 4x100m relay - all in world record
times.
