LONDON, Aug 7 Men's athletics 200m first round results.

The top qualifiers were Alex Quinonez of Ecuador with 20.28, Jamaica's Warren Weir with 20.29 and France's Christophe Lemaitre with 20.34.

Results Table Heat 7 1. Churandy Martina (Netherlands) 20.58 seconds Q 2. Kei Takase (Japan) 20.72 Q 3. Jared Connaughton (Canada) 20.72 Q 4. Amr Ibrahim Mostafa Seoud (Egypt) 20.81 5. Arnaldo Abrantes (Portugal) 20.88 6. James Ellington (Britain) 21.23 7. Trevorvano Mackey (Bahamas) 21.28 8. Jean-Yves Esparon (Seychelles) 21.99

Heat 6 1. Alex Quinonez (Ecuador) 20.28 Q 2. Wallace Spearmon (U.S.) 20.47 Q 3. Shinji Takahira (Japan) 20.57 Q 4. Brendan Christian (Antigua and Barbuda) 20.63 5. Jonathan Astrand (Finland) 20.73 6. Aziz Ouhadi (Morocco) 20.80 7. Sandro Viana (Brazil) 21.05 . Ben Youssef Meite (Ivory Coast) DNS Heat 5 1. Warren Weir (Jamaica) 20.29 Q 2. Antoine Adams (St. Kitts and Nevis) 20.59 Q 3. Kamil Krynski (Poland) 20.66 Q 4. Pavel Maslak (Czech Republic) 20.67 5. Tremaine Harris (Canada) 20.70 6. Marek Niit (Estonia) 20.82 7. Reto Schenkel (Switzerland) 20.98 . Alonso Edward (Panama) DSQ Heat 4 1. Yohan Blake (Jamaica) 20.38 Q 2. Bruno De Barros (Brazil) 20.52 Q 3. Jaysuma Saidy Ndure (Norway) 20.52 Q 4. Serhiy Smelyk (Ukraine) 20.65 5. Paul Hession (Ireland) 20.69 6. Xie Zhenye (China) 20.69 7. Mosito Lehata (Lesotho) 20.74 Heat 3 1. Maurice Mitchell (U.S.) 20.54 Q 2. Christian Malcolm (Britain) 20.59 Q 3. Michael Mathieu (Bahamas) 20.62 Q 4. Roberto Skyers (Cuba) 20.66 5. Shota Iizuka (Japan) 20.81 6. Sibusiso Matsenjwa (Swaziland) 20.93 7. Jose Carlos Herrera (Mexico) 21.17 8. Joel Redhead (Grenada) 21.22 Heat 2 1. Christophe Lemaitre (France) 20.34 Q 2. Anaso Jobodwana (South Africa) 20.46 Q 3. Aaron Brown (Canada) 20.55 Q 4. Likourgos-Stefanos Tsakonas (Greece) 20.56 5. Rondel Sorrillo (Trinidad and Tobago) 20.76 6. Carlos Jorge (Dominican Republic) 21.02 7. Cristian Reyes (Chile) 21.29 8. Ibrahim Turay (Sierra Leone) 21.90 Heat 1 1. Usain Bolt (Jamaica) 20.39 Q 2. Aldemir Da Silva Junior (Brazil) 20.53 Q 3. Isiah Young (U.S.) 20.55 Q 4. Alex Wilson (Switzerland) 20.57 5. Noah Akwu (Nigeria) 20.67 6. Michael Herrera (Cuba) 21.05 7. Vyacheslav Muravyev (Kazakhstan) 21.75 8. Jidou El Moctar (Mauritania) 22.94 Qualified for Next Round 1. Alex Quinonez (Ecuador) 20.28 seconds 2. Warren Weir (Jamaica) 20.29 3. Christophe Lemaitre (France) 20.34 4. Yohan Blake (Jamaica) 20.38 5. Usain Bolt (Jamaica) 20.39 6. Anaso Jobodwana (South Africa) 20.46 7. Wallace Spearmon (U.S.) 20.47 8. Bruno De Barros (Brazil) 20.52 9. Jaysuma Saidy Ndure (Norway) 20.52 10. Aldemir Da Silva Junior (Brazil) 20.53 11. Maurice Mitchell (U.S.) 20.54 12. Aaron Brown (Canada) 20.55 12. Isiah Young (U.S.) 20.55 14. Likourgos-Stefanos Tsakonas (Greece) 20.56 15. Shinji Takahira (Japan) 20.57 15. Alex Wilson (Switzerland) 20.57 17. Churandy Martina (Netherlands) 20.58 18. Antoine Adams (St. Kitts and Nevis) 20.59 18. Christian Malcolm (Britain) 20.59 20. Michael Mathieu (Bahamas) 20.62 21. Brendan Christian (Antigua and Barbuda) 20.63 23. Kamil Krynski (Poland) 20.66 30. Kei Takase (Japan) 20.72 31. Jared Connaughton (Canada) 20.72 (Editing by Roger Atwood)