LONDON Aug 8 Jamaica's Usain Bolt edged closer
to the "legendary" status he covets by easing into the men's 200
metres final on Wednesday to secure a shot at an unprecedented
Olympic sprint double-double.
The world's fastest man sped to the 100m and 200m titles in
Beijing in 2008 and on Sunday secured the former once more in
scintillating style. In Thursday's 200m final he will go for a
double-double that, in his own words, will make him a legend.
The 25-year-old world record holder finished his semi-final
in 20.18 seconds after slowing down in the closing stages.
The main pretenders to Bolt's crown, his compatriot and this
year's fastest man Yohan Blake and America's Wallace Spearmon
progressed from the first heat, with Blake looking impressive
before easing down for a time of 20.01.
