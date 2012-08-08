LONDON Aug 8 Jamaica's Usain Bolt edged closer to the "legendary" status he covets by easing into the men's 200 metres final on Wednesday to secure a shot at an unprecedented Olympic sprint double-double.

The world's fastest man sped to the 100m and 200m titles in Beijing in 2008 and on Sunday secured the former once more in scintillating style. In Thursday's 200m final he will go for a double-double that, in his own words, will make him a legend.

The 25-year-old world record holder finished his semi-final in 20.18 seconds after slowing down in the closing stages.

The main pretenders to Bolt's crown, his compatriot and this year's fastest man Yohan Blake and America's Wallace Spearmon progressed from the first heat, with Blake looking impressive before easing down for a time of 20.01.