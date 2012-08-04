LONDON Aug 4 Erick Barrondo walked into
Guatemala's history books on Saturday as its first Olympic medal
winner and said he hoped the magic of the moment would help his
countrymen back home pick up trainers in future instead of guns.
"It's well known that Guatemala has problems with guns and
knives," Barrondo said after finishing second in the men's 20km
race walk, which took in the sights of Buckingham Palace.
"I hope that this medal inspires the kids at home to put
down guns and knives and pick up a pair of trainers instead. If
they do that, I will be the happiest guy in the world."
The 21-year-old, whose parents were both middle distance
runners, even broke away from journalists' questions to take a
call from Guatemala's president, Otto Perez Molina.
"The president congratulated me on the first Olympic medal
for the country. He told me that everyone had come out on the
streets to celebrate the triumph," said Barrondo, who finished
11 seconds behind China's Chen Ding.
"It was a glorious day for me, but the glory is most of all
for my country," he added.
In a day of firsts in London the race was won by Chen, who
together with his third placed compatriot Wang Zhen were the
first Chinese men to win an Olympic medal in a race walking
event.
Barrondo, who finished 10th in last year's 20km race walk
final at the world championships in Daegu, worked hard to stay
in contention among a Chinese and Russian dominated leading pack
before breaking away to split China's duo on the final stretch.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Michael Holden)