Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON Aug 9 World champion Christian Taylor produced this year's biggest jump to take gold in the men's triple jump in an American one-two at the London Olympic Games on Thursday.
Taylor produced a season's best mark of 17.81 metres to finish ahead of U.S. compatriot Will Claye, who took silver with a jump of 17.62 metres. Fabrizio Donato of Italy finished in bronze with a jump of 17.48 metres.
Leevan Sands of the Bahamas, bronze medallist four years ago in Beijing, was forced to retire after injuring his knee on his fourth attempt.
Taylor was already the leading jumper in the world this year with a mark of 17.63 set in June. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.