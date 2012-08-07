(Adds details, quotes)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON Aug 7 Britain's Phillips Idowu
apologised for letting down the home fans on Tuesday after the
former world triple jump champion crashed out in qualifying at
the London Olympics.
"I have seen the crowd give so much support this week and I
accept I let them down," said Idowu, who never looked
comfortable and registered only two of his three jumps.
"You guys have seen me over a number of years, and this
wasn't me. Not a great competition. My main goal was to deal
with being pain free. The timing wasn't there for me," he told
reporters.
America's 22-year-old world champion and gold medal
favourite Christian Taylor topped qualifying with a jump of
17.21 metres, followed by 2008 bronze medallist Leevan Sands of
Bahamas (17.17m).
Idowu's participation in his home Games and fourth Olympics
had been in doubt after the 33-year-old pulled out of the
national athletics team's final training camp with a hip injury.
While the Beijing silver medallist had defended his
preparations, he failed to make the qualifying mark of 17.10m,
finishing outside the top 12 in 14th place with a best jump of
16.53m.
Idowu had only competed three times in 2012, the last event
being in June in Eugene, Oregon, where he injured his foot. In
July he pulled out of the London Grand Prix with a back injury
just 20 minutes before the competition was due to start.
His decision to then pull out of the national training camp
in Portugal prompted the British Olympic Association to ask for
Idowu's medical records as fears about his fitness grew, but the
athlete said he had simply decided to stay in London to prepare
for the Games and receive treatment.
Idowu said the London Games was not the end for him.
"I was tagged as a favourite a year ago but now I don't get
a chance to show them what I can do," he said. "I will regroup
and prepare for the future, I will definitely go on."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)