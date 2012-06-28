* Kemboi pleads not guilty in court to assault charge
* Lawyer says athlete plans to compete in London
* Kenyan official says Kemboi unlikely to be part of Olympic
team
By Drazen Jorgic
ELDORET, June 28 Kenyan 3,000 metres
steeplechase world champion Ezekiel Kemboi could miss the London
Olympics after he was charged with assault on Thursday following
a violent incident during the previous night.
A member of Team Kenya, who spoke on the condition that he
was not identified, said Kemboi was unlikely to travel to
Britain after appearing in court.
"According to the rules we were given by the local
organising committee, one cannot enter the UK if he or she is
facing court charges of criminal nature," said the official.
Kemboi's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 25 but
Kemboi's lawyer said the 2004 Olympic gold medalist was still
planning to compete in London.
"He has been charged with an offence of assault. It was not
an assault with grievous harm, just an assault," Kemboi's
defence lawyer Michael Chemwok told reporters at the court house
in the town of Eldoret.
"He's still innocent until proven guilty. He still plans to
go the Olympics and he's not affected at all," Chemwok told
Reuters.
A woman called Ann Njeri told local media earlier on
Thursday from hospital in Eldoret that she had been drinking
with Kemboi until late on Wednesday night. The runner attacked
her with a knife when she declined his advances.
Kemboi, who is also a police officer, rejected the
accusation.
"Yesterday, I was attacked by five thugs who were in a red
car. One of them tried to knife me but I ducked so the knife
injured one of them. So, today, they have turned around the
story to say it's me who attacked them. But I've left the matter
with my lawyers who are handling it," he told reporters at the
court house.
POOL OF BLOOD
Kemboi appeared in court wearing a blue hooded tracksuit
jumper. He smiled and waved to scores of spectators who packed
the courtroom. The courtroom doors were left open and people
spilled into the waiting area outside.
Njeri's father, Paul Mwea, told reporters he had seen a
four-wheeled Toyota Landcruiser car outside his house during the
night and went to open the door.
"I never knew what was happening by then but my daughter was
lying on a pool of blood outside the gate so the guy sped off
and I took my daughter to the hospital," Mwea said.
Earlier Kemboi was questioned for over four hours at a
police station in Eldoret, a small town in western Kenya's Rift
Valley close to the Iten training camp where most of Kenya's
middle and long distance runners prepare for major competitions.
As passing cars avoided orange-coloured potholes full of
overnight rain outside the police station, Kenya's 1,500 World
Championships silver medalist Silas Kiplagat mingled with fellow
athletes and group of Kenyan journalists in expectation of news.
By the time Kemboi left the police station and headed for
the Eldoret Chief Magistrate's Court, over 100 spectators had
amassed outside.
For many Kenyans, Kemboi's controversy and potential fall
from grace are an untimely reminder of the death of Olympic
marathon champion Samuel Wanjiru in May 2011. He plunged to
death from the first-floor balcony of his home after the
athlete's wife found him in bed with another woman.
Wanjiru, 24, won Kenya's first men's marathon gold in
Beijing in 2008 and had been regarded as one of the greatest
current talents in an east African country long renowned for its
distance runners.
Kemboi finished second in last week's Kenyan national trials
in Nairobi and performed a dance for adoring fans as he secured
a spot on the plane to London.
Now his running career is in doubt and his goal to equal
Kipchoge Keino's record and become only the second double
Olympic gold medalists from Kenya is in jeopardy.
"This is very bad. Its unfortunate and it is also at the
wrong time (so close to the Olympics). This is the wrong kind of
press for Kenya," said Yobes Ondieki, a former world 5,000
metres champion who now lives in Eldoret.
