ELDORET, Kenya June 28 Kenyan 3,000 metres
steeplechase world champion and London Olympic medal hopeful
Ezekiel Kemboi is involved in a police investigation into a
violent attack, senior officials said on Thursday.
Kemboi, who won Olympic gold in Athens in 2004 and
subsequently won the World Championships titles in Berlin and
Daegu in 2009 and 2011, qualified for the London Games last
weekend.
"Kemboi came to the station and recorded a statement that he
was attacked by thugs, but we are investigating the matter,"
Isaac Musyoki, head of criminal investigations in Uasin Gishu
county, told reporters.
Local media quoted a woman called Ann Njeri from hospital in
the town of Eldoret as saying that she had been drinking with
Kemboi until late on Wednesday night and that the runner
attacked her when she declined his advances.
The Chef de Mission of the Kenyan team to London, Jonathan
Koskei, said they were aware of the allegations that the athlete
had been accused of attacking a woman, but said they were
waiting for more information.
"We are treating the matter as rumours until the athlete is
arrested and then we shall take appropriate action," said
Koskei, himself a senior police officer.
Kemboi, who is also a police officer, ran the seventh
fastest steeplechase of all time in Monaco last year, clocking 7
minutes 55.76 seconds.
The London Olympics gets underway with the opening ceremony
on July 27.
