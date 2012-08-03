LONDON Aug 3 Spaniard Angel Mullera's defiant
campaign at the London Olympics ended with a tumble on Friday
when he failed to qualify for the final of the 3,000 metres
steeplechase.
Spanish sports officials had tried to prevent Mullera from
competing in London following his implication in a possible
doping violation.
Portuguese Paulo Alberto succeeded where they had failed,
however, stumbling at one of the hurdles and bringing the
28-year-old Mullera down with him.
Mullera finished 11th in his heat in eight minutes 38.07
seconds, well out of contention for a place in Sunday's final.
"I knew it was going to be tough because I wasn't able to
prepare well for the Games. At least I wasn't last," Mullera
told reporters.
"Really it wasn't bad at all. I came here with high hopes. I
was up with the group and I hung back a bit because I was unable
to get forward and that way I could see the hurdles better. But
the Portuguese fell and that knocked me over too."
Mullera was dropped from the Spanish Olympic team last month
after a newspaper published an email exchange between an address
in his name and an unidentified doctor in which a possible
doping plan was discussed.
The athlete, who said he never followed through with the
plan, appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and
they overturned the decision on Tuesday, saying the Spanish
federation had used an "improper procedural course".
Kenya's 2004 Olympic champion Ezekiel Kemboi, who arrived in
London with an assault charge hanging over his head, was well
off the pace in the early portion of his heat but recovered to
finish second and qualify in 8.20.97.
Brimin Kipruto, who won a seventh successive gold medal for
Kenya in the event at the Beijing Olympics, joined him in the
final by winning the slowest of the three heats in 8:28.62.
France's Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad, silver medallist in
Beijing and winner of the bronze at last year's world
championships, was the fastest qualifier, running 8.16.23 to win
the opening heat.
