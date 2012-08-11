LONDON, Aug 11 Jamaica won the Olympic gold medal in the men's
athletics 4 x 100m relay on Saturday. The United States won the silver and
Trinidad and Tobago won the bronze.
Results Table
1. Jamaica
Nesta Carter/Michael Frater/Yohan Blake/Usain Bolt 36.84 seconds WR
2. U.S.
Trell Kimmons/Justin Gatlin/Tyson Gay/Ryan Bailey 37.04
3. Trinidad and Tobago
Keston Bledman/Marc Burns/Emmanuel Callender/Richard Thompson 38.12
4. France
Jimmy Vicaut/Christophe Lemaitre/Pierre-Alexis Pessonneaux/Ronald Pognon 38.16
5. Japan
Ryota Yamagata/Masashi Eriguchi/Shinji Takahira/Shota Iizuka 38.35
6. Netherlands
Brian Mariano/Churandy Martina/Giovanni Codrington/Patrick van Luijk 38.39
7. Australia
Anthony Alozie/Isaac Ntiamoah/Andrew McCabe/Josh Ross 38.43
. Canada
Gavin Smellie/Oluseyi Smith/Jared Connaughton/Justyn Warner DSQ