LONDON Aug 11 Double Olympic sprint champion
Usain Bolt anchored Jamaica to victory in a blistering men's
4x100 metres final as they retained their title in a world
record 36.84 seconds on Saturday.
It was the same Jamaican quartet of Nesta Carter, Michael
Frater, Yohan Blake and Bolt that set the previous mark of 37.04
at the world championships in Daegu last year.
The United States team of Trell Kimmons, individual bronze
medallist Justin Gatlin, Tyson Gay and Ryan Bailey won silver in
37.04 to equal the old record.
Canada finished third but were disqualified, leaving the
athletes in tears on the track as Trinidad and Tobago were
awarded the bronze.
