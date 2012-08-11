LONDON Aug 11 It was a case of so near but yet
so far for the United States men's 4x100 metres relay team at
the London Olympics on Saturday after they were blown away by
Usain Bolt.
The American quartet of Trell Kimmons, Justin Gatlin, Tyson
Gay and Ryan Bailey flew around the Olympics stadium in a
sizzling time of 37.04 seconds.
In a sport where world records are notoriously difficult to
crack, they equalled the world record set by Jamaica at last
year's world championships in South Korea.
But it was still not enough to win the gold medal as
Jamaica, anchored by the seemingly-unstoppable Bolt, crossed the
line first, stopping the clock at 36.84 seconds.
"The guys broke the old world record or tied it, that was
phenomenal," U.S. relay coach Jon Drummond told reporters. "What
can we say? Jamaica ran 36.84 and we ran 37.04."
With strength in numbers, the U.S. have dominated the men's
sprint relay at the Olympics, winning the gold medal on 15
occasions, but not since 2000.
The U.S. were heavily favoured to win at Athens in 2004 but
a sloppy handover in the final enabled Britain to snatch the
gold.
CARDINAL SIN
Four years later, they committed the cardinal sin of
dropping the baton, prompting a review into their relays and the
appointment of Drummond, who was the leadoff man when they last
won the gold in Sydney, to fix the problem.
"We asked everyone to check their egos at the door and every
one of those guys had to sit down and say, 'I will do this for
my country'," said head coach Andrew Valmon.
"We worked hard on them. We needed to bring back the
fundamentals of the relay. We looked at putting people in
positions where they were successful, and we have closed the
gap."
There were no mistakes this time as the four Americans
passed the baton to each other safely and quickly but they were
beaten on merit.
The Americans were ahead when Gatlin, who won a bronze medal
in the 100 after returning to the sport following a two-year ban
for doping, handed off to Gay for the final leg and he flashed
down the straight but could not hold off Bolt.
"Once I handed to Tyson I saw we had a good cushion (but)
Bolt is just an amazing runner, he brought it home for his
team," said Gatlin.
"He is pushing the boundaries for track and field...he's run
times, he's broken records over and over again - I can
definitely give him the title - he is a living legend."
For Gay, a former double world champion before Bolt stole
his thunder, there was a silver lining to coming second because
it gave him with an overdue first Olympic medal.
He failed to win any medals in Beijing four years ago and
came fourth in the individual 100 in London.
"Sometimes it's bittersweet, you lose but you still get a
record," he said.
"It's tough sometimes, but I am just happy to get a medal. I
am extremely happy. The coach told us it was going to be pretty
even around each leg, and we tried to just hold off Bolt, but it
was tough."
