LONDON Aug 10 For the fourth time in five Olympics Britain were disqualified from the men's 4x100 metres relay on Friday, robbing the 2004 winners of a place in Sunday's final, the last event of the track programme when they would have been real medal contenders.

Defending champions Jamaica, without the rested Usain Bolt, advanced with a blistering time as did the United States, to set up another mouth-watering showdown when Bolt will return hoping to complete his "double-treble" having bagged the 100m and 200m.

The United States, anchored by 100m bronze medallist Justin Gatlin, won their semi in 37.38 and Jamaica, with 100 and 200 runner-up Yohan Blake running the third leg took theirs in 37.39, the third and fourth-fastest times ever recorded. (Editing by Ed Osmond)