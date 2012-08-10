LONDON Aug 10 For the fourth time in five
Olympics Britain were disqualified from the men's 4x100 metres
relay on Friday, robbing the 2004 winners of a place in Sunday's
final, the last event of the track programme when they would
have been real medal contenders.
Defending champions Jamaica, without the rested Usain Bolt,
advanced with a blistering time as did the United States, to set
up another mouth-watering showdown when Bolt will return hoping
to complete his "double-treble" having bagged the 100m and 200m.
The United States, anchored by 100m bronze medallist Justin
Gatlin, won their semi in 37.38 and Jamaica, with 100 and 200
runner-up Yohan Blake running the third leg took theirs in
37.39, the third and fourth-fastest times ever recorded.
