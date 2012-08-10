(Adds details, quotes)

By Neil Maidment

LONDON Aug 10 America's 28-year domination of the men's Olympic 4x400 metres relay ended in thrilling fashion on Friday when the Bahamas overhauled them to snatch gold in a pulsating final leg.

Chris Brown, Demetrius Pinder, Michael Mathieu and Ramon Miller sped home in a Bahamian record time of 2 minutes 56.72 seconds, Miller passing American Angelo Taylor to huge roars from the crowd with just 50 metres left.

"Miller had a phenomenal leg. I really feel bad for these guys (team mates). I really didn't hold up the tradition," Taylor, who had been handed a lead of a couple of metres going into the last leg, told reporters.

"I felt pretty good for 300 (metres), then I tried to hit it and I just didn't have it."

Bryshon Nellum, Joshua Mance, Tony McQuay and Taylor claimed silver for the U.S. with a season's best time of 2:57.05, ending a run of seven successive golds in the event.

It was the Bahamas' first gold in men's track and field.

"No matter how small an axe, you can always bring down a big tree. We are a little axe and America is a giant tree, but we have done it," the Bahamas' Brown told reporters.

Trinidad and Tobago's Lalonde Gordon, Jarrin Solomon, Ade Alleyne-Forte and Deon Lendore won bronze with hosts Britain just outside the medals in fourth after poor changeovers left them with too much to do.

South Africa, who had double-amputee Oscar Pistorius running the fourth leg of the race, finished eighth having got to the final on appeal after a collision caused by Kenya's Vincent Mumo Kiilu ended their qualifying heat.

Kenya's disqualification also robbed the final of the planned appearance of David Rudisha, who sprinted to 800 metres gold in a new world record time of one minute 40.91 on Thursday.

HELSINKI 1952

The last time the U.S. lost on the track in the Olympic event was in Helsinki, 1952 where they finished behind Jamaica.

They did not win in 1972 because they withdrew from the competition, or in 1980 when they boycotted the Moscow Games.

The U.S. took gold in 2000 in Sydney but victory was eventually awarded to Nigeria after one of America's sprinters in the race Antonio Pettigrew admitted to doping offences.

The U.S. had beaten the Bahamas in Beijing in 2008 to take gold in an Olympic record time of 2 minutes 55.39 seconds - the second fastest performance ever - but were much weaker in London and had already been edged out by the Bahamas in the heats.

American 2008 Olympic 400m champion LaShawn Merritt, a first-choice relay option, injured his hamstring moments into his title defence on Saturday and pulled out of the Games, while Manteo Mitchell suffered a broken leg during the relay heats.

Double U.S. relay gold medallist Jeremy Wariner was also unfit to run in London.

The U.S. still remained favourites for gold and their chances looked to have been bolstered on Thursday when medal contenders Jamaica crashed out in qualifying after Jermaine Gonzales pulled up injured and ended their race.

The world's fastest man Usain Bolt had said there was a slim chance he might have run the final if Jamaica had got there. (Editing by Ed Osmond)