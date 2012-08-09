Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON Aug 9 South African double-amputee Oscar Pistorius will run in the third leg of the men's 4x400 metres relay heats at the London Olympic Games on Thursday.
The sport's governing body the IAAF said last year at the world championships in South Korea that Pistorius, who races wearing carbon fibre prosthetic blades after being born without a fibula in both legs, had to run the first leg, which is run in lanes, because of concerns about the safety of other athletes during relay changeovers.
However, in the build-up to the Olympics IAAF President Lamine Diack said it was not his organisation's place to determine the relay order, meaning South Africa could place Pistorius in whichever leg they wished.
South Africa will run in the first of two heats which includes medal contenders Trinidad and Tobago and Britain.
Nicknamed 'Blade Runner', who finished last in his men's Olympic 400m semi-final, has said that he runs best in the second or third leg and has never had any incidents in previous relay races.
Pistorius is the first double-amputee to run in the Games.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment)
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.