Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON, Aug 9 Men's athletics 4 x 400m relay heats results after reinstatement of Venezuela, which had previously been disqualified.
The top qualifiers were Bahamas with 2:58.87, The United States with 2:58.87, Trinidad and Tobago with 3:00.38, Britain with 3:00.38, Cuba with 3:00.55, Belgium with 3:01.70, Russia with 3:02.01 and Venezuela with 3:02.62.
Results Table Heat 2 1. Bahamas Ramon Miller/Demetrius Pinder/Michael Mathieu/Chris Brown
2 minutes 58.87 seconds Q 2. U.S. Manteo Mitchell/Joshua Mance/Tony McQuay/Bryshon Nellum
2:58.87 Q 3. Russia Maksim Dyldin/Denis Alekseyev/Vladimir Krasnov/Pavel Trenikhin
3:02.01 Q 4. Venezuela Arturo Ramirez/Alberto Aguilar/Albert Bravo/Jose Melendez
3:02.62 5. Australia Steve Solomon/Ben Offereins/Brendan Cole/John Steffensen
3:03.17 6. Japan Kei Takase/Yuzo Kanemaru/Yoshihiro Azuma/Hiroyuki Nakano
3:03.86 . Jamaica Dane Hyatt/Riker Hylton/Jermaine Gonzales/Errol Nolan
DNF . Dominican Republic Gustavo Cuesta/Felix Sanchez/Joel Mejia/Luguelin Santos
DSQ Heat 1 1. Trinidad & Tobago Lalonde Gordon/Jarrin Solomon/Ade Alleyne-Forte/Deon Lendore 3:00.38 Q 2. Britain Nigel Levine/Conrad Williams/Jack Green/Martyn Rooney
3:00.38 Q 3. Cuba William Collazo/Raidel Acea/Oreste Rodriguez/Omar Cisneros
3:00.55 Q 4. Belgium Nils Duerinck/Jonathan Borlee/Antoine Gillet/Kevin Borlee
3:01.70 5. Poland Piotr Wiaderek/Marcin Marciniszyn/Michal Pietrzak/Kacper Kozlowski 3:02.86 6. Germany Jonas Plass/Kamghe Gaba/Eric Krueger/Thomas Schneider
3:03.50 . South Africa Shaun De Jager/Ofentse Mogawane/Oscar Pistorius/Willem de Beer
DNF . Kenya Boniface Ontuga Mweresa/Vincent Mumo Kiilu/Boniface Mucheru/Alphas Leken Kishoyian DSQ Qualified for Next Round 1. Bahamas Ramon Miller/Demetrius Pinder/Michael Mathieu/Chris Brown
2 minutes 58.87 seconds 2. U.S. Manteo Mitchell/Joshua Mance/Tony McQuay/Bryshon Nellum
2:58.87 3. Trinidad & Tobago Lalonde Gordon/Jarrin Solomon/Ade Alleyne-Forte/Deon Lendore 3:00.38 4. Britain Nigel Levine/Conrad Williams/Jack Green/Martyn Rooney
3:00.38 5. Cuba William Collazo/Raidel Acea/Oreste Rodriguez/Omar Cisneros
3:00.55 6. Belgium Nils Duerinck/Jonathan Borlee/Antoine Gillet/Kevin Borlee
3:01.70 7. Russia Maksim Dyldin/Denis Alekseyev/Vladimir Krasnov/Pavel Trenikhin
3:02.01 8. Venezuela Arturo Ramirez/Alberto Aguilar/Albert Bravo/Jose Melendez
3:02.62
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.